Lakeva Campbell and Malika Jackson before exchanging vows on Valentine’s Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Love filled the air at Kanawha County Judicial Building as couples tied the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Judge Maryclaire Akers performed weddings throughout the day at the Judicial Building.

Akers said she is following the tradition started by the late Judge Charles King.

“He started this tradition, he and I were friends, he was a great mentor to me and I wanted to keep doing this year after year to remember him and how much fun he had on those days.” said Akers.

Her favorite part is seeing people getting remarried on Valentine’s Day.

“I do it on Valentine’s day because this is the day of love, this is the day to celebrate that and it seems like the perfect day to stop court and have a good fun day. said Akers.

Among those tying the knot were George Jones and Jennifer Fleshman.

The couple got engaged over the summer and decided on Monday to get married at the courthouse.

“We decided we were just going to do it, so it was kind of spontaneous, kind of planned. said Fleshman.

Another couple who tied the knot were Lakeva Campbell and Malika Jackson, they said they planned to get married on Valentine’s Day.

“It was financially smartest way and his parents were married on Valentine’s Day” said Campbell.

The couple was accompanied by their parents and their son.

This was Akers third year to keep the Valentine’s Day tradition going.

