CHARLESTON, W.Va. —Soon to be Kanawha County School Superintendent Dr. Paula Potter says she hopes to strengthen ties with the community as she steps into the new role.

“Our goal always is to improve academics as well as build relationships with students and the community.” said Potter.

Potter, who has been a lifelong resident of Kanawha County, started her career in education 30 years ago at Hayes Middle School.

She credits her teachers for her passion in education.

“Various educators that took interest in me personally and helped me advance my academic career and encouraged me to go on, is what first started my love in education.” said Potter.

She says she looks forward to working with the team at Kanawha County Schools.

“The great thing about Kanawha County Schools is we have a fantastic team of people that I will be able to work with and we just try to do our best to collaborate and make the best improvements that we can each day.” said Potter.

She will be replacing Dr. Tom Williams, she has worked under his leadership throughout the years and also as the Deputy Superintendent.

“I have been fortunate to watch him as the leader and learn from him, and I am going to continue to do that as his tenure ends. He has given a great deal of service to Kanawha County Schools.” said Potter. “I have learned from his leadership, he is caring, he shows empathy towards students and parents so I hope that those are things that I can emulate when I take over.”

Just like Williams, Potter hopes to keep the budget balanced keeping taxpayers in mind.

“We want to be good towards the taxpayers dollars and we will always evaluate everything we are doing to keep everyone within in a balanced budget.” said Potter.

Potter is also a supporter of public school education system.

“We offer education opportunities for every student, we don’t select who we want to take or who we get to send out.” said Potter.

Potter will be officially taking over as the Superintendent on July 1.

