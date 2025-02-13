HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — State police say they don’t know what caused a 24-year-old Huntington man to crash his car into a Speedway convenience store parking Thursday night taking out a gas pump and claiming his life.

Dustin Vega was driving on state Route 152 when he went off the right side of the highway, according to State Police Sgt. Stuart Swope.

“He struck a gas pump that obviously ended up catching fire. His vehicle went through the parking lot there and kind of down over the hillside to a creekbank behind the gas station,” Swope said.

Vega’s injuries were critical and he died a short time later.

Swope said investigators currently don’t know what caused Vega to lose control of his vehicle. He said there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol.

“As of right now I can’t say that it was anything more than an accident,” Swope said. “There is some speculation of maybe an medical episode but that’s nothing that I’ve confirmed.”

The state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Swope it’s a tragic death.

“He’s 24-years-old and it’s just terrible. Regardless of the circumstance, obviously it’s somebody’s family member and it’s difficult not only for them but the first responders as well,” he said.

Swope said the fire was contained to the single pump and the shut-off switch was used. He said the Huntington Fire Department was also quickly on the scene.