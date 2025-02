HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — At least two are injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station pump in Huntington.

The crash was reported around 9:30 Wednesday evening at the Speedway in the 2800 block of 5th Street Road.

When the wreck occurred, the gas pump caught fire. The vehicle involved was not damaged by the flames.

Authorities have not released the names or status of those involved in the wreck.