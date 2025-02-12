SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sherriff Department is currently investigating vandalism reports at the AEP power site in Sissonville.

AEP power outage was reported in Derricks Creek Road at around 1:45 pm on Tuesday.

According to the workers at AEP the transformer had been severely damaged.

Investigators claim that there is clear evidence that the suspect attempted to remove the transformer by trying to unbolt it.

The damages caused due to the vandalism has resulted in an estimated $3,000.

AEP claims that they have observed other similar criminal activities which are already under investigation in Jackson County.

There is a growing concern that similar cases have also begun to target Kanawha County.

The transformer materials are highly valuable which makes them a prime target for thieves.

Kanawha county deputies are now routinely patrolling the power sites to prevent further criminal activities.

Story by Ananya Rautela