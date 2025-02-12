PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Putnam County Commissioner Steve Deweese has been sentenced to one year of probation in a fraudulent financial activity case.

Deweese entered an Alford Plea last December after allegations arose of him misappropriating $4,000 from 2017-2019while serving as the county’s sheriff. Those allegations stemmed from four $1,000 checks made out to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department by the Scholarship Calendar Company for a calendar that used a photo of the department to sell advertisements. The money was never directed to the company.

Deweese served as Putnam County’s sheriff from 2012-2020, and was a commissioner from 2023 until his November 2024 resignation.

Deweese must also pay the $4,000 in restitution. He has also agreed to not seek public office in the future.