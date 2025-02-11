CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s nothing like saying “I do” than on a day celebrating love.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers says she already has several marriages scheduled for Valentine’s Day this Friday but are ready for more.

Every year Akers officiates marriages in her courtroom in Kanawha County on Valentine’s Day.

She said it was a tradition started by the late Kanawha County Judge Charles King who died in December 2020 and whose seat she was appointed to before being elected to it.

Akers said she liked this tradition that King started and wanted to continue it as a way to remember him.

“He and I were friends and I was in front of him for a long time as a prosecutor, and one year, he kicked it off and decided to do weddings on February 14th and it just kind of snowballed from there,” Akers said.

She said people can either make an appointment to have a wedding at the courthouse this Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, or simply just walk in.

Akers said all you need is a valid marriage license for her to officiate the wedding, which people can acquire at any county clerk’s office in West Virginia.

She said she can also do vow renewals.

“If you want to renew your vows with your valentine, please come in, we’re happy to do that as well, bring your friends and family, it’s fun,” said Akers.

You can call Aker’s secretary Mindy Martin at (304)357-0367 to schedule a Valentine’s Day wedding.