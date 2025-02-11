FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to life in prison with with mercy for her role in a Fayette County murder.

Amanda Don Soultz, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana, was sentenced today for her involvement in the January 2023 shooting death of Michelle Smith, 41, of Fayette County.

Soultz previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Soultz’s co-defendant, Andres Torres Jr., 29, of Goshen, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison without a chance at parole in late January.

Torres and Soultz came to Fayette County in January 2023 after Soultz had previously lived in the area. Soon after arriving in Fayette County, Torres pawned Smith a watch for $50. Smith then posted the watch for sale on Facebook.

On February 16, 2023, Torres and Soultz kidnapped, robbed and murdered Smith after searching her home and finding the watch. Smith was found by her son handcuffed, beaten and shot in the bedroom of her home. She died over a month later in the hospital.

Soultz will have a chance at parole in 15 years.