JEFFERSON, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for help in identifying the four suspects who were involved in a break-in Sunday night.

According to surveillance video, two individuals, presumed to be male, can be seen entering Inspired Salon on MacCorkle Ave SW around 6 p.m. Sunday night. The video showed the first suspect wearing a dark jacket and red pants, while the second suspect appeared to be wearing a blue Nike hoodie and dark pants.

Later, around midnight, two more individuals, also presumed male, entered the salon. The third suspect appeared to be wearing a blue and black flannel, and the fourth suspect appeared to be wearing a dark jacket with camouflage pants. All four suspects appeared to also have masks on covering their faces.

All four of the suspects were captured on surveillance footage rummaging through the salon and stealing several items that total around 800 dollars in stolen property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy S.B. Savilla III at 304-357-0169.

Photos from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department