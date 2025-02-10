KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department were honored Friday for the work that they have done and continue to do under the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The program focuses on different initiatives, including the enforcement of drugs and alcohol, distracted driving, aggressive driving (speeding) and the monitoring of construction and school zones.

Sergeant Joshua Lester with the KCSD says that the goal of the program is to make the roadways and highways safer.

“The point of all these different programs and different blitz periods, like Click or Ticket, is all to reduce the number of fatalities that we see across the state and our area,” Lester said.

The one thing that the department was ranked first place was for impaired driving enforcement.

Lester said that sobriety checkpoints have been a huge factor on cracking down on impaired driving whether it’s drinking and driving or being high while driving.

He says although the department lets the public know that these checkpoints are going to happen, they still can catch people driving while impaired.

“Still do typically get at least several DUI’s, no less than one, on most checkpoints we always get someone who comes through either under drug impairment or alcohol impairment,” he said. “But on a lot of nights we still get multiples.”

There were two individuals that were honored for their DUI arrests statewide. Sergeant S.M. Adams was ranked second place and J.L. Lester was ranked third place. And Sergeant J.W. Eary was recognized for his outstanding work for distracted and aggressive driving enforcement, where he ranked third in both categories.

The department as a whole also ranked second place in distracted driving enforcement, Click or Ticket enforcement, and aggressive driving enforcement and third place in Target Red enforcement which deals with red lights and stop signs.

Lester says that it’s great to see that the department and individuals are being recognized for going out and doing their jobs.

“You know it is nice, I know it means a lot to the officers, it just goes to show that their work is recognized,” he said. “Then when you’re getting compared across the state and see you know how much enforcement and really what kind of work is going on here in Kanawha County, there’s a lot of hard work and a lot of effort going into trying to prevent these things.”

Lester says that, not just the KCSD’s efforts but the program as a whole has really helped bring down the fatalities that they have seen across the state. However, they are keeping a close eye on them because of the continuous abuse of drugs because of the legalization of marijuana.

He says that people need to make sure that the public is not driving while impaired in any situation.

“Still a lot of education that needs to be done just like there was with alcohol, just because you’ve had a couple of beers doesn’t mean that you’re safe to drive a vehicle and just because you’ve smoked a blunt with marijuana or you’ve used some other recreational drug, you’re still not safe to be behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Lester said.

And while the efforts have been helping with the numbers, he says he wants the public to know they are out doing their jobs to protect the public and the roadways.

“Make sure that people are being responsible and not on the highways abusing things like drugs and alcohol, or using their cellphones irresponsibly or speeding that’s going basically that one second that you’re distracted doing something else could be life or death for yourself or someone else and that’s just something that were trying to prevent people from having to deal with,” Lester said.

In a press release from the department, Sheriff Joe Crawford expressed his pride that he has for the department.

“I say all the time that our men and women are the best of the best, and these recognitions prove just that. Their hard work and dedication make our roadways safer every day, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Crawford said.

