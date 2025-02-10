WINFIELD, W.Va. — The FBI is looking for a man who walked into the John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County more than a year ago without having the proper authorization.

The man, dressed in work clothes with reflective stripes, entered the large American Electric Power-owned plant near Winfield sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2023.

The FBI said the man is white in his late 20s or early 30s, 5-feet 9-inches or 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 170 pounds. The suspect is seen in surveillance driving a late 1990s to early 2000s Jeep Cherokee.

Information about the incident or suspect can be left by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Information can also be left at a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible.