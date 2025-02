ONA, W.Va. — A vehicle crash in Cabell County Sunday night has led to one death and another person injured.

Officials say the person who died was ejected from the vehicle during the crash that was reported on Fudges Creek Road in Ona around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The road is back open to traffic at this time. An investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash.

Sheriff’s EMS and fire departments with Milton and Ona responded.