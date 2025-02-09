Story by Robb Reel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been four years in the making, but the Quarrier Diner is once again serving the Capital City.

According to partner M.J. Riggs, the ribbon cutting held Friday was only the beginning.

“There’s multiple phases to the growth we’re going to have here,” Riggs said. “In the spring or summer, we’ll open up the patio and, down the road, we’ll have dinner service.”

For now, the diner will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., serving breakfast all day with lunch beginning at 11:00 a.m. Expect typical diner fare, along with specialties such as the kielbasa hash. Both the Chef Dennis Hale menu and the weekend hours are due for expansion early in the eatery’s newest incarnation.

Riggs and his partners leased the longtime location at 1022 Quarrier Street in 2021, purchasing the building the following year.

“We just knew the city needed it and wanted it back, and we were very fortunate to bring it back to life.”