CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The Kanawha Valley’s public transportation system will soon be seeing long awaited changes.

KRT, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, voted in September of 2024, to eliminate Sunday services and change some of their bus routes to save money.

Those changes will now go into effect Monday.

Communications director for KRT Brianna Warner said that everything has gone according to plan but that communication was key for them as a company so they could effectively let the riders know what to expect with the changes.

“Everything has been pretty smooth on our end, our biggest goal has just been that the communication has been strong,” Warner said.

She says that they were able to get the new finalized schedules out, in different formats, to KRT riders so they were able to see the changes before they took effect.

“We provided printed schedules for anyone that wanted to see those new updated routes and schedules with a brochure, we made those available. We have many different types of digital scheduling, different ways to look at the routes on our website,” Warner said. “We have a live map, where you can actually drill down google earth style to see the stops and the routes.”

She also said that they have posting the new changes on their social media pages, they had an infotainment screen reminder on the buses, and a banner on the Transit app that people use to book rides.

Warner believes that everything is ready to go.

“I believe that all of our drivers are certainly ready, and we hope that our passengers have been able to have those touchpoints with this new information,” she said.

Along with the new bus schedules and routes, the KRT board also voted to eliminate Sunday services which takes effect this Sunday.

To see the new bus routes and schedules visit rideonkrt.com