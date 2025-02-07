CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals cut the ribbon for its new cancer institute Friday.

The new center, which is called WVU Cancer Institute at Thomas Memorial Hospital, is located at 500 Poplar Street in South Charleston.

The center offers 17 exam rooms, 32 infusion bays, and a procedure room to its patients. The center will offer chemotherapy and other infusion services, an onsite lab, and a future pharmacy. Patients will have a bit more of a comfortable environment than the previous space, as the new center offers recliners for the infusion center, a healing garden, artwork, and a fireplace.

Albert Wright, president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, says this is another step for WVU Medicine’s expansion.

“Since becoming a major hub for WVU Medicine, Thomas Hospitals has expanded services and opened several renovated facilities across its campuses,” Wright said. “The opening of the WVU Cancer Institute at Thomas Memorial Hospital is another example of how we are working to ensure patients in the Kanawha Valley have access to the same quality of care that they can receive at our main campus in Morgantown.”