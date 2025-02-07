INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University launches a new initiative aimed to make education more accessible and affordable.

WVSU announced The Yellow Jacket Pledge, an initiative aimed to increase student success rate by making education accessible, affordable and focusing on career readiness for students.

The initiative helps students starting in Fall 2025, as it includes tuition freeze for eight semesters, elimination of application fee, rooms and board rates will be frozen for a year, and admission is guaranteed for West Virginia high school graduates with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

WVSU President Ericke Cage hopes that the initiative helps make education accessible, affordable, and helps prepare students for workforce.

“A Yellow Jacket Pledge is our commitment to our students and our commitment to delivering value for the tax payers of West Virginia. said Cage. “We are a student centered institution, we believe in helping students achieve their academic pursuits through excellence in education.”

In addition to this, students with at least 30 credit hours from West Virginian community or technical college, or an associate’s degree are also guaranteed admission to WVSU.

“We want all students to be able to pursue a college degree.” said cage.

If students are unable to find a job 12 months post graduation the university will provide students an additional year of education with help from career services.

Cage also mentioned Free for Eight program, which helps any in state student who is Pell eligible and will cover all cost of education with exception to room and board.

“A phenomenal program that will make education attainable for more students.” said Cage.

Enrollment is now opened for Fall 2025. For more information please visit https://wvstateu.edu/

Story by Ananya Rautela