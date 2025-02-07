CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in relation to a Kanawha County shoplifting incident.

Jon Christopher Halstead, 57, turned himself in Friday and was charged with receiving/transfer of stolen goods.

Halstead, Jimmie Wade LeMaster Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Browning, were seen on surveillance video shoplifting a nearly $1,000 welder from the Cross Lanes Rural King earlier in the week.

Lemaster Jr. was arrested in Putnam County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Browning.