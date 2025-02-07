CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for two dozen counties from Friday night until Saturday night.

Another round of rain is in the forecast to cover the Mountain State and it could cause further flooding because the heavy rain and flooding from Thursday morning.

The area under the watch stretches from the southern coalfields north to Clarksburg, taken in the Interstate 79 corridor.

The counties under the watch include:

Wayne, Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour and parts of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas and Randolph counties.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the eastern mountain counties from early Saturday morning to Saturday evening.