CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A log house in Cross Lanes sustained significant damage in a Friday morning fire.

Flames were showing when fire crews arrived on the scene in the 5000 block of Monta Vista Drive at shortly after 9 o’clock.

“It was a well-involved house, a story with a basement and a crawl space, it was heavy fire, we went to work,” Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said.

An elderly woman living in the residence was helped out of the burning home by a family member. She was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

It took firefighters about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control. Mathes said Tyler Mountain VFD crews were able to locate a hydrant but it took quite a run of hose to reach it.

“They (Tyler Mountain) said there are very minimal hydrants to work off of, so we were fortunate to find one that was as close as it was,” Mathes said.

Fire crews from Kanawha and Putnam counties battled the blaze. There was no early word on what may have started the fire.

Traffic on Big Tyler Road had to be rerouted around the fire.