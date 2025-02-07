CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Charleston City Council member Jack Harrison has died.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, in a statement, said Harrison served the city’s tenants with respect and contributed to a large city effort.

“Council Member Harrison was a committed public servant who always put people first and he was a forward-thinking leader who championed key investments in what is now the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, helping transform it into a thriving venue for countless events,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also mentioned that Harrison was a passionate advocate of tennis and pickleball communities.

Harrison served as a council member for 16 years.