CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A rare February thunderstorm has created flooding in Kanawha and surrounding counties.

The deep red shows the heavy thunderstorm over Charleston Thursday morning. (NWS)

The storm, full of thunder and lightning, began training over the area at around 2 a.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties until 6:15 a.m.

“NWS has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Northern Kanawha Co until 615am. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with another .5 to 1 inch possible. When encountering flooded roadways TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN,” a message from Kanawha County Metro 911 said.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason and Wayne counties through 8:15 a.m.

Other parts of the state remain under a flood watch and ice storm warning through midday Thursday.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey put all 55 counties under a state of preparedness Wednesday night stretching through Friday.

