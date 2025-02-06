CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A rare February thunderstorm has created flooding in Kanawha and surrounding counties.

The storm, full of thunder and lightning, began training over the area at around 2 a.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties until 6:15 a.m.

“NWS has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Northern Kanawha Co until 615am. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with another .5 to 1 inch possible. When encountering flooded roadways TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN,” a message from Kanawha County Metro 911 said.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason and Wayne counties through 8:15 a.m.

Other parts of the state remain under a flood watch and ice storm warning through midday Thursday.