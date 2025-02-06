CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new direction in store for Kanawha County Schools as Dr. Paula Potter takes on the role as new superintendent.

The Kanawha County Board of Education met Thursday for a special announcement unanimously selecting Potter to be the 19th superintendent for Kanawha County Schools. She was one of two candidates up for the position.

Potter told media following the announcement that she is very excited for this new journey.

“I’ve been a little nervous throughout the whole process, so learning today that I’ve been selected is rewarding, maybe I’ll sleep a little better tonight, but it’s super exciting that it has come to this decision,” Potter said.

Potter replaces Dr. Tom Williams, who in December, announced he would be retiring after 40 years in education.

KCS Board of Education President Ric Cavender said that after a strenuous application and interview process, it became very clear that Dr. Potter was the perfect fit as the next school system leader.

“We wanted to make sure that we were taking all of the proper steps to search for the best person that we believe should be the next leader of Kanawha County Schools and I certainly believe we have found that person,” Cavender said. “Dr. Potter has show decades of leadership here in Kanawha County.”

Board member Kate White also said that she feels Potter is the right fit for the role.

“I’m just thankful that we have folks that are willing to step up and help our kids and I believe that Dr. Potter is going to very much take the good work and progress that Dr. Williams has made and take us further because we know we still have more work to,” White said.

Potter has been a classroom teacher, a coach and a principal during her 31 years of working in Kanawha County Schools. She also has most recently been serving as Deputy Superintendent.

She said while this will be somewhat different than her other education roles, she is ready for this transition because she feels she has the best support system she can get.

“When you come to the central office it’s different, you feel like you have a bigger impact district-wide, so I’m going to be excited to know what I can do as superintendent, you have to have a great team of people and I feel like we’ve really formed a great team,” she said.

Potter said she wants to continue to build a world-class education system in Kanawha County.

She said she has already worked closely with Williams, spearheading various initiatives together over the years in Kanawha County Schools.

Potter said she plans to continue to address the recent challenges the school system has been faced with regarding loss of student enrollment and school consolidations with an open mind, and to continue to maintain the notion of simply doing what’s best for the citizens involved.

“I think in every industry we face different challenges, education isn’t the only industry in West Virginia that has been facing some challenges,” she said. “What we will take seriously is making sure that we have a balanced budget and that we’re spending our taxpayer dollars wisely, sometimes those decisions aren’t very popular, and we just try to make the best decision that could offer the best opportunities.”

In addition, Potter said the goal is also to continue being open and transparent as they move forward.

“We want to continue to open our doors for parents in the communities to be involved with education, and we want to make sure that everyone understands what great things are happening sometimes we hear negative about public education, but we are firm believers in what we do and I’m really excited for the folks in Kanawha County Schools to showcase what we’re doing,” Potter said.

Potter said she will shadow Williams on the job until he officially leaves the position July 1.

Potter is a lifelong Kanawha County resident, having completed all of her schooling in Kanawha County, she graduated from South Charleston High School.