CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service says there will be minor flooding along the Elk River in Clay and Kanawha counties, the Tygart River in Barbour County and the Buckhannon River in Upshur County this evening and overnight.

Meteorologist Joe Curtis said the river flooding comes from the flash flooding from earlier Thursday.

“When you get all of that heavy rain that falls in a pretty quick period time but it takes a little bit for the runoff to reach the rivers and the rivers to run a little high. That’s why we’re seeing the delayed impact,” Curtis said.

The rivers are expected to crest late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The Elk River will reach minor flood stage at Clay and Queen Shoals.

Kanawha County Metro 911 alert residents and business owners in the Clendenin area.

“Authority of the National Weather Service the Elk River area, specifically the Clendenin and Elkview areas will reach the flood stage just after midnight. This could cause minor flooding to homes and businesses along route 4 & 119. If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately,” the message said.

A foggy day on the swollen Elk River at Big Chimney, WV. pic.twitter.com/IwfP0e5UyT — Chris Lawrence (@WVOutdoors) February 6, 2025

Curtis said there were still some water rescues taking place Thursday afternoon connected to runoff.

“We’re seeing a lot of creeks and streams overflowing their banks and that’s still causing issues on some areas roadways, especially roadways that run along rivers,” Curtis said.

Curtis said most areas received 2 to 3 inches of rain Thursday morning. Charleston picked up more than 3 inches.

The National Weather is investigating reports of tornado damage in the southern coalfields of West Virginia. There were a few tornado warnings Thursday morning. The tornado was radar indicated. Curtis said there was energy during the storms that caused spinning.

The weather service had yet to confirm any tornadoes touched down as of Thursday afternoon.