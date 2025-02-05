LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. –A man is dead after a hostage situation when he was shot by police in Logan County.

State Police responded to reported shots that were fired along Amethyst Drive near the communities of Gillman Bottom and Davin just after noon Wednesday.

According to police, when they arrived, they found Billy Joe Porter, 65, holding as hostage at gunpoint.

Police say they attempted to negotiate with Porter and instructed him to drop his weapon. However, Porter raised his weapon at hostage when they tried to escape, and police opened fire, killing Porter.

No one else was hurt. The incident remains under investigation by the WV State Police.