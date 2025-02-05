CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the names and the charges for three suspects involved in a shoplifting incident at the Cross Lanes Rural King.

A release was originally sent out Tuesday saying a man and a woman were the suspects after they were seen on surveillance video shoplifting a welder, valued at $999, from the store.

Jimmie Wade LeMaster Jr., 36, of Cross Lanes, is charged with grand larceny and conspiracy, Mary Elizabeth Browning, 38, of Nitro, is charged with conspiracy, and Jon Christopher Halstead, 57, of Cross Lanes, is charged with receiving/transferring stolen goods and conspiracy.

Officers are actively trying to locate the three.

Those with information are asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 304-357-0157 or the Patrol Division at 304-357-0169.