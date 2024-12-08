WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Hurricane women’s arraignment is set for Monday afternoon, in connection to the death of her 16-day-old baby girl.

Brooke Kessler, 33, was arrested in June after a trooper was called because the baby girl was unresponsive and had injuries including a broken arm, six broken ribs, bruising around the throat and the back of the head, and bruising around the left eye.

Kessler was originally charged with child abuse causing serious bodily injury, strangulation and malicious assault.

Kessler was indicted last month on six criminal counts, including death by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person in a position of trust in relation to a child, by child abuse, child abuse resulting serious bodily injury, child neglect resulting in death, strangulation and malicious assault and domestic battery.

Kessler’s arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Monday. A trial date will likely be scheduled.