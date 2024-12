ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A driver died in a Saturday night wreck in Kanawha County after being ejected from the vehicle.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Walgrove Road near Elkview.

Kanawha County deputies said the driver, a 47-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle. which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Deputies said evidence suggests the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released.