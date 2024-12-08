FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — An Indiana woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in relation to a Fayette County homicide.

Amanda Don Soultz, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges Friday in relation to the shooting death of Michelle Smith, 41.

Soultz and co-defendant Andres Torres, Jr., came to Fayette County in late January 2023. Soultz was said to have previously lived in Fayette County and knew Smith before returning to the area. After arriving to Fayette County, Torres pawned a watch to Smith for $50, in which Smith later posted on Facebook to sell. On February 16, 2023, Torres saw the sale listing and he and Soultz traveled to Smith’s home on Deepwater Mountain Road to try to retrieve the watch. Smith was later kidnapped, robbed, and murdered.

According to statements, Smith had refused to return the watch to Torres, and claimed she no longer had it. Soon after, Torres and Soultz found handcuffs in Smith’s bedroom and restrained her, while Torres beat Smith with both his fists and a pistol. Soultz and Torres then searched Smith’s room for the watch, and when it was found, Torres shot Smith in the head with a .45 caliber firearm, leaving soon after.

Smith was found 12 hours later. She died on March 31, 2023.

Soultz, who was supposedly in a relationship with Torres, told police that she helped Torres in the murder, but her participation came out of fear of Torres.

Torres was convicted in October of 2024 of Murder in the First Degree, Kidnapping, Robbery, and Conspiracy. Torres is set to be sentenced on January 30.

Soultz will be sentenced on February 11.