CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Elementary, middle, and high school students from across the state will flock to the West Virginia Capitol Upper Rotunda Monday morning for a coding and robotics day.
The second annual Country Roads Codes Day will bring in students and robotics teams from 11 schools in the state to work hands-on with the robotics and coding material in front of legislators and the general public.
In addition to the hands-on work, students will hear from scheduled speakers such as State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
The schools participating in Country Roads Codes Day are as follows:
- Moorefield Middle School
- Cross Lanes Elementary School
- Sacred Heart Grade School
- Lincoln County High School
- Mylan Park Elementary School
- Teays Valley Christian School
- Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School
- Ridgeview Elementary School
- Shady Spring Elementary School
- Spring Valley High School
- Hacker Valley Elementary School
Country Roads Codes Day will begin at 10:30 Monday morning.