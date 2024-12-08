CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Elementary, middle, and high school students from across the state will flock to the West Virginia Capitol Upper Rotunda Monday morning for a coding and robotics day.

The second annual Country Roads Codes Day will bring in students and robotics teams from 11 schools in the state to work hands-on with the robotics and coding material in front of legislators and the general public.

In addition to the hands-on work, students will hear from scheduled speakers such as State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.

The schools participating in Country Roads Codes Day are as follows:

Moorefield Middle School

Cross Lanes Elementary School

Sacred Heart Grade School

Lincoln County High School

Mylan Park Elementary School

Teays Valley Christian School

Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School

Ridgeview Elementary School

Shady Spring Elementary School

Spring Valley High School

Hacker Valley Elementary School

Country Roads Codes Day will begin at 10:30 Monday morning.