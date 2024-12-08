CHARLESTON, W.Va.—– Director of Capitol Market in Charleston Evan Osborne says that wintertime at the market is a great time whenever they make that transition from fall to winter.

“It’s certainly the best smelling time, and it’s a lot of work crammed into just basically 72 hours from converting it from the fall market to the tree market and really takes all hands-on deck but once it comes together theirs’s no better time at Capitol Market,” Osborne told Metro News affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood.

Kent Leonhardt, also talking to WMOV Radio, said that winter is a great time of year.

“It’s a great time of year, everybody’s getting over the past election, everybody was all uptight about everything else, and now were getting ready to get into festivities,” Leonhardt said.

Osborne said that the market tries to support local Christmas tree farms but struggled this year because of the drought the state experienced.

“We do well to take care of the farmers that have served us and the community for so long, it is looking up,” Osborne said. “The past couple of years have been really hard, coming out of COVID and a historic drought this year.”

He said because of the drought they had to hold back on the variety of species and the quantity.

Leonhardt shared their different ways you can get your Christmas tree this year.

“There’s Christmas tree farms all over West Virginia, we have cut your own, some will be cut for you,” Leonhardt said. “If you’re coming down to the Market buy it now that way you can get it into some water, and make sure it will last longer into the season.”

He said that if people want to know where the farms, the Department of Agriculture has a list here.

Photo: Capitol Market Website