KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va.—– A woman who is accused of stealing a Kanawha County ambulance and leading police on a cross-county pursuit last November, pleaded not guilty Friday at her arraignment in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Amanda Holstein, 35, was indicted October 11, on grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of other and fleeing while DUI charges.

Holstein is accused of stealing the ambulance while paramedics were inside of a home in Dunbar.

The pursuit that lasted 20 minutes, Holstein allegedly led police onto I-77, getting off the interstate in the Tupper’s Creek area, through Sissonville. She was stopped by police on Ogden Hill Road which was a dead end.

She is expected to appear back in court on April 28.