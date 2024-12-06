BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Texas man has his sentence after being arrested for what is now known as Boone County’s largest seizure of methamphetamine.

Steven Michael Pena, 50, was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison Friday after Boone County prosecutors said he transported nearly six pounds of methamphetamine into the state.

Pena’s vehicle was being tracked by law enforcement both on the ground and by way of helicopter. The methamphetamine was found behind Pena’s dashboard.

Pena’s maximum sentence comes after a judge reviewed his prior convictions in Texas relating to the distribution of meth.