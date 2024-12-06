BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN announced Friday that West Virginia native Randy Moss is stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown to deal with his illness.

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge,” the statement said. “He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

As the statement said, Moss, 47, first talked about the illness last Sunday. He shared two messages on Instagram.

“This is message for all men,” Moss said. “Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling some internal. I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times.”

Moss indicated the illness is why he’s been wearing sunglasses on the ESPN set.

“Like I said, I’m battling something and it’s something internal and your boy is going to get through it,” Moss said. “I got a great team of doctors and a great team around me. All you men get your check-ups and get your blood work done.”

Moss, a Rand native, played his high school football at DuPont, starred at Marshall, and then was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hallo of Fame in 2018.