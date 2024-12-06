CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Christmas Tree is standing again.

Workers with General Services and the state Division of Highways used a piece of heavy equipment to get the 54-foot high tree upright again Friday morning after it fell from strong wind gusts that moved through Charleston Thursday morning.

A previous statement from the Department of Administration said the wind gusts were between 40-50 mph.

The statement promised to get the tree back up as quickly as possible, “We understand the significance of the Christmas tree to the people of West Virginia,” the agency said.

Some decorations were destroyed and some limbs were broken in the fall. The decorations were replaced and crews cleaned up the grounds around the tree.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice flipped the switch to light the tree during Wednesday’s Joyful Night celebration.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV