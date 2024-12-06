CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly drove with with a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit when he was involved in a wreck with four children in the vehicle.

Charleston Police say David Andrew Huynh, 31, was tested after an accident on Virginia Street West on August 27, after he allegedly ran a red light while traveling above the speed limit. A criminal complaint shows Huynh had a blood alcohol level of 0.172.

Huynh is charged with driving under the influence and child neglect resulting in injury.

One of the four children in the vehicle with Huynh was taken to a local hospital before being released days later. The driver of the second vehicle involved was seriously injured. They, too, have been released from the hospital since the incident.