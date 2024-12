CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wind gusts in the 50 mph range toppled the state Christmas Tree in front of the state capitol Thursday morning.

The 54-foot Norway Spruce harvested recently from Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County was put into place a few days ago. The official lighting came last night during the Joyful Night celebration.

General Services will likely be working to get the tree back up after the winds die down.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV