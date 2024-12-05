SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of South Charleston is gearing up for its annual Christmas parade this weekend.

The parade will be held at noon on Saturday on D Street.

Vicky Vaughn, Executive Director of Operations at South Charleston, says those wanting to come out came park close to D Street and enjoy the units.

“There’s lots of side street parking. They’ll be lots of candy thrown out, lots of really cool things in the parade. 100 different units in the parade,” Vaughn said Thursday on “580 Live” with Dave Allen. “Bundle the kids up and come, they’re going to have a blast.”

While the parade is the big draw for South Charleston, the holiday festivities begin Friday. The city will be holding a drone show at 6:30 Friday at the Mound, followed by an official Christmas tree lighting at 6:45.

Vaughn the drone show has proved to be a success in the past.

“The done show, it’s very captivating. It’s a wonderful thing to see in the sky,” Vaughn said. “We had one at SummerFest and people loved it.”

Vaughn also says Friday evening’s festivities will be very kid friendly.

“There’s going to be music there, free hot chocolate cookies. We have characters, Frosty, Rudolph, Snow White, Santa on stage for the kids. We’re going to be passing out candy canes, coloring books and crayons,” Vaughn said.

Those wanting to be in the parade can register at visitsouthcharlestonwv.com/christmas-parade-form/