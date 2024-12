OAK HILL, W.Va. — A man is dead following an officer-involved-shooting early Thursday morning in Oak Hill.

Authorities said a woman called 911at around 5 a.m. and reported she had been stabbed and she was bleeding. Officers responded to the residence on Beech Avenue and found a man inside with what appeared to be a shotgun.

Shots were fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.