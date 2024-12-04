CHARLESTON, W.Va. –It’s officially Christmas season in West Virginia, as Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice watched as the state Christmas Tree was lit during Wednesday evening’s “Joyful Night “celebration.

The event brought people from across the area out to the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston to celebrate the season by listening to Christmas music performed by three different local choirs, ensembles, and bands before the tree was lit and fireworks were released.

Henry, who sang in the Barboursville Elementary School choir, says the festivities were fun, and the firework show took the cake.

“It was super fun, especially the fireworks. It was just amazing. The tree lighting was good,” he said. “It’s always fun to be here and I’m so happy that I get invited to do these things.”

Henry also says that he knows just how special it is to be invited to sing on the Capitol steps during Christmas celebrations.

“It’s really cool because most people don’t get to do that stuff, and I’m just lucky that I get to do it,” Henry said. “It’s fun because me and my friends are here. We all get introduced as a school and it’s just fun to be here.”

Justice says the last Christmas celebration as governor was touching, but he was not ready for the nearly five-minute firework show.

“I sure didn’t expect the fireworks. I don’t know where that one came from,” Justice said. “It was really touching to Cathy and I because we love the people, and we love the state.”

The official state tree that was lit Wednesday evening hails from Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County. The Norwood Spruce tree stands at 54 feet high and is now fully lit in front of the South Steps of the Capitol Complex, right next to Kanawha Boulevard.

Along with the large choir from Barboursville Elementary School, the Nitro High School Showcats performed Christmas numbers, as well as the Woodrow Wilson High School marching band.

Jheyda Hopkins, a drum major in the Woodrow Wilson marching band, says

“It was really nice because, us as a band, we’ve never got to do this before, so this is like our first time ever doing something like this,” Hopkins said.

Kiley Casto, a member of the Nitro High School Showcats, says performing during Joyful Night was a unique and festive experience.

“Honestly, with show choir, we get a lot of amazing opportunities, but with this one, it felt a little bit more close to home,” Casto said. “It’s just something different about Christmas. I love how it was very festive, and I loved every moment of it. The tree, the fireworks, just being with all my friends here.”

According to Casto, her group has been preparing Christmas pieces for months.

“We have been working on Christmas numbers since about June,” Casto said. “We have about a five-day-long show choir camp, and we just do nothing but work on Christmas.”

In addition to the young musical talents, Joyful Night featured a somber remembrance during the holiday season. The West Rotunda of the Capitol now features a multitude of Christmas trees honoring Gold Star Mothers, as well as members of the United States Air Force and local first responders.

Justice says that the Christmas holiday is important for two big reasons.

“It’s important first of all to realize the birthday that’s coming up in not very long of Jesus Christ,” Justice said. “It is so important for people to know that they’re not alone and that there’s people that love them.”

Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith, who had a large part in planning the event, says it’s a joyous occasion every year, and he views it as a statewide celebration of the holiday.

“This is a joy, and I don’t think about what’s the biggest. I always think that West Virginia itself is just one, large community,” Reid-Smith said. “The thing that is great about my job is I get to work all 55 counties, and I’ve met people from all over the state in the last 19 and a half years and this is a wonderful way to celebrate that. It’s all about joy, and tonight, everybody was happy.”