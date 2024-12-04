CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Wednesday that the city’s Christmas Parade was being postponed until Dec. 17.

The parade was set for Thursday night but Goodwin said she’s concerned about the cold temperatures that are in the forecast.

“Due to the forecasted low temperatures and wind chill, the Christmas Parade, scheduled for December 5 has been postponed until December 17,” the city announcement said. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to celebrating with you then. Stay warm!”

Low temperatures Thursday night are expected to be in the low 20s.

There were scheduled to be approximately 120 units in the parade and there was a waiting list.

The SSAC High School Football Championships are scheduled for the end of next week in Charleston.

Photo courtesy WOWK-TV