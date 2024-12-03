PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va.—– A trial date has been set for a Putnam County bus driver who was driving under the influence with children on board and eventually crashing the bus.

Amy J. Allen appeared in Putnam County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded not guilty to 28 counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury, 22 counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance with an unemancipated minor.

Allen is accused of crashing a school bus that was carrying 28 students on Roosevelt Road in Eleanor on April 10 around 7:30 a.m.

After the wreck, Allen was taken to the hospital and members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain a search warrant which allowed them to get a blood sample from Allen.

As a result of the wreck, one child’s injuries required surgery.

Allen remains free on a $20,000 property bond.

Pre-trial has been scheduled for January 17 at 3:00 p.m. and trial has been scheduled for February 3 at 9 a.m.