ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Fire crews from Kanawha and Putnam counties on the scene Tuesday afternoon of a working structure fire at the large Capital City Auction property west of St. Albans.

Calls came in to Kanawha County Metro 911 at around 12:15 p.m. reporting the working structure fire.

The fire was reported in the area of the body shop and diesel shop.

Firefighters from the western end of Kanawha County and nearby Putnam County responded to the scene. A hazmat crew also responded.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

