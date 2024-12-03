DUNBAR, W.Va. — Dunbar officials released more details regarding two investigative reports of misconduct by members of the Dunbar Police Department.

The reports were released at a Dunbar civil service meeting Monday, those being from two different investigations that the Dunbar Police Civil Service Commission launched after two different citizens were killed.

According to Commission President Mark McMillian, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliot has disclosed that he requested information from former Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley, but did not ever receive it, but former Kanawha County prosecutor Ron Schulenberg has worked to compile the reports.

The incidents involved Lt. Adam Mason and Officer Zachary Winters and the deaths of Michael Scott, Jr. and Robert Hensley.

Scott, 34, died in 2022 after his skull was fractured. Lawyers claimed police brutality was the reason for his death, as Winters was heard on body-camera video saying he “suplexed” Scott, according to Schulenberg.

In the meeting, Schulenberg revealed that Winters claimed that Scott tried to run away and evade him. Schulenberg also pointed out that Scott was handcuffed when he tried to evade Winters, and Winters had a hold of the handcuffs.

When Lt. Mason arrived, Winters was taking Scott into custody, and Mason was heard saying he witnessed Winters “slam him.” In an internal affairs report that Schulenberg shared, Scott was said to have been “placed on the ground.”

The lawsuit involving Scott’s death was settled for $2 million.

In the other case, Lt. Mason engaged in a pursuit with Hensley from Dunbar to Cross Lanes. Hensley was allegedly traveling between 100 and 119 mph on a motorcycle during the afternoon hours.

According to Schulenberg, the police department’s policies did not permit pursuing motorcycles for minor traffic infractions, and the pursuit started because Hensley’s motorcycle registration was on a bent plate and was not clearly visible.

The city settled a civil lawsuit for around $300,000.

In addition to the two lawsuits, the Monday meeting brought up former acting chief of police Owen Barker and subpoenas that were issued to him.

McMillian spoke on the matter, saying he had reason to believe Barker gave inaccurate information regarding records while under oath.

McMillian also said that Dunbar City Council members would be the ones with the greatest responsibility regarding the future outcomes of these reports.