Tuesday marked the four-year anniversary of the death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

Johnson died on Dec. 3rd, 2020, two days after she was shot by Joshua Phillips after she had responded to a parking complaint along Garrison Avenue.

Phillips was sentenced to the maximum 40 years in prison after being convicted on a second degree murder charge.

The Charleston Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page Tuesday:

May we never forget,

On this day, four years ago, Patrolman Cassie Johnson succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained while responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block of Garrison Avenue at about 2:30 pm.

Despite her wounds, she was able to return fire and wounded the subject. The man was arrested a short distance away.

Patrolman Johnson was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center, where she remained on life support until December 3rd, 2020 so that her organs could be donated.

The subject was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years.

Patrolman Johnson had served with the Charleston Police Department for two years and had previously served as a city humane officer for two years. She is survived by her mother, brother, and sister.

In 2021, Garrison Avenue was honorarily renamed Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.

“Let us take a moment today to reflect and remember the selfless sacrifice of fallen CPD Officer Cassie M. Johnson, who we lost on this day four years ago. Her spirit of honor, commitment, and dedicated service to those she served with and those she served to protect will never be forgotten. I pray for her family and those she served with to have peace and comfort on this day.” – Chief Scott Dempsey