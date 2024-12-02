West Virginia native, football Hall of Fame member, Randy Moss is suffering from an internal illness.

Moss, 47, shared some information about the illness in an Instagram post Sunday morning from the set of ESPN’s NFL Countdown where Moss is one of the co-hosts.

“This is message for all men,” Moss said. “Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling some internal. I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times.”

Moss indicated the illness is why he’s been wearing sunglasses on the ESPN set.

“Like I said, I’m battling something and it’s something internal and your boy is going to get through it,” Moss said. “I got a great team of doctors and a great team around me. All you men get your check-ups and get your blood work done.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Moss said he was keeping any more details about the illness private.

“I mean there’s going to be people concerned and asking questions and like I said, at this time, I’m going to keep things a lot of things private and I like I said y’all just bear with me and like I said, I need your prayers,” Moss said.

Moss, a Rand native, played his high school football at DuPont, starred at Marshall, and then was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.