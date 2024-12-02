CHARLESTON, W.Va.—— Peak Living Services is launching their Adopt a Veteran program this year on Giving Tuesday.

Peak is a non-profit organization that is aiming to end homelessness in the Kanawha Valley.

Director of Marketing and Communications Jamon Schmidt for Goodwill in West Virginia, says that this program will connect community members to a veteran who is in need of assistance.

“This Adopt a Veteran program, the new initiative that PEAK is launching, seeks to connect community members with veterans, whether they are homeless or at risk, to basically help provide support in a meaningful way for these individuals. Getting them to be stable or sustainable on their own.” Schmidt said.

Additionally, businesses and organizations can also choose to Adopt a Veteran and sponsor the essential services that they need.

This program is a fundraising campaign and people who are wishing to donate can go to Peak’s website and click on the Adopt a Vet tab and you can see information about the program.

Schmidt said that there are different options that people can choose from when they donate and what their donation will be used for.

“They can one, a schedule so they can make a one-time donation or chose a recurring payment,” Schmidt said. “Either way when there on the actual website they can see different things on what their donations would be helping with, whether it’s providing them with a meal, helping secure housing or finding access to essential services.”

And once people donate, Director of Fund Development Alex Mahaffey says that they will be kept up to date the on their veteran.

“Then they can see the impact afterwards,” Mahaffey said. “So, they’ll get updates on how that funding was used and what impact it had on the local veterans that its helping to support.”

And while the program is launching on Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity where people can donate to a charity of their choosing, Mahaffey said that this program is aimed at going year-round while also emphasizing the program during the holiday season.

“This gives our donors an opportunity to have convenience in giving and allow them the chance to engage year-round,” Mahaffey said. “We do want to put a special emphasize around the holidays as we know that this is when most of giving is, is at the end of the year.”

However, they still want to engage with people who want to give year-round and not just at the holidays.

To donate or learn more about the program and what your donation would be helping, you can go to Peak’s website here.