LOUENDALE, W.Va. — A dog has died in a camper fire in Kanawha County before firefighters could get to the scene.

Crews responded to the blaze which broke out in a camper Friday afternoon on the 1600 block of Kenwood Road in the Loudendale area around 2:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say that flames were visible when crews arrived on the scene.

According to Metro 911, a dog died in the fire but there were no additional injuries reported.

Firefighters confirmed they were able to extinguish the blaze.