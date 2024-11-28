CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Consumers are currently starting to check off their Christmas lists as what’s predicted to be a record-breaking year for holiday shopping gets underway.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that approximately 183.4 million shoppers will be hitting the in-person and online stores between the five-day period from Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday alone– that’s up from 182 million last year.

West Virginia Retailers Association President Bridget Lambert told MetroNews that even despite holiday deals rolling out earlier than ever before, this five-day Thanksgiving holiday stretch still remains the busiest out of any.

“It’s about 24-percent of consumers report that they are likely to begin their holiday shopping to take advantage of the great deals retailers have available at this time,” Lambert said.

She said Black Friday continues to be the most popular shopping day of all, however, with two-thirds of consumers indicating they are going to be heading out to stores or shopping online that day.

Cyber Monday is also once again expected to pull forward as the second most popular shopping day, Lambert said.

But, she said the entire two months of this holiday season will really be a big one this year.

“Earlier this month, the National Retail Federation forecasted holiday spending to reach record levels during November and December and they will grow from between 2.5 and 3.5 percent,” she said.

According to the International Council of Shopping Center’s (ICSC) Annual Holiday Shopping Intentions Survey, 92% of consumers– 241 million– plan to shop for the holidays this year, marking the highest percentage of holiday shoppers since 2019.

Lambert said popular toys this year for boys include Legos, Hot Wheels, cars, video games and Play Stations. For girls this year, she said top toy trends include Barbie, regular dolls, Legos, make-up and beauty items and Disney items.

Lambert gave some advice for people planning to start their Christmas shopping during this five day rush.

“The Retailer’s Association will recommend that consumer shopping over this holiday weekend be very budget-wise, make a list of the items that you want and make a very detailed plan when you go out,” Lambert said.

Lambert said about 58% of consumers still continue the trend of early holiday shopping.

She said statistics show that young shoppers this year are more likely to take advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend deals, indicating that about 89% of young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are getting out to shop this weekend.

Lambert said it’s also interesting, because that demographic is appearing to be enjoying and reviving the social aspect of getting out to shop as well.

“In the past, that has been the age group who have done a lot of online shopping,” she said. “So, it looks like the social aspect of holiday shopping is returning and people are wanting to get together and go out in stores, and enjoy time with family and friends.”

Lambert said it’s looking like a seamless holiday this year as far retail goes.

“We’ve rolled out deals early in the industry, people started shopping earlier and they’re going to have great deals available over this holiday weekend for consumers,” Lambert said.