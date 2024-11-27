CHARLESTON, W.Va.—– United Mission’s Jason Quintrell says that the 13th annual 5k drumstick dash is always a huge event for the mission.

“It’s a big event for us, right now we have 900 runners signed up, it’s a little low for us, I think it’s the rain that there forecasting maybe,” Quintrell said on 580 Live with Dave Allen Wednesday morning. “Usually anywhere between 1100 and 1200 racers Thanksgiving morning. People bring their dogs, people dress up.”

The dash originally began at the University of Charleston but grew too big for the campus to accommodate parking for everyone, so it moved over to the other side of the river where the mission took over.

Pre-registration is $35 and on the day of the event it is $40 to register. Kids who are under 10 can either sign up for the competitive race for $15 or the non-competitive run for free. Racers are also encouraged to bring as much canned food they can to help feed the hungry during the holidays.

Quintrell said that they may have a certain amount of people sign up to run, they also get people that show up to cheer on their family and listen to the music that they play.

“There’s a whole lot of people on the sidelines cheering and clapping and listening to the music. We have live music there, it’s really really cool. But a lot of family just come and walk and it’s just a good family event,” Quintrell said.

He also said that they get people from all over the country that come in to visit family and sign up to participate.

And despite the run taking place Thanksgiving morning, Quintrell that it’s not too late to sign up for the event. People can either sign up at www.wefeedpeople.com or people can register Thanksgiving morning at the mission’s registration table from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

And people who are already registered can pick up their pre-race packets Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the theater at the Coliseum and Convention Center.

Quintrell said despite having a lot of sponsors for their events, the reregistered runners really cover the cost.

“We have some great sponsor’s that work with us year-round, but this particular event, really the racers and the registration take care of the cost pretty well.” Quintrell said.

The dash will begin at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, at Haddad Riverfront Park, go to the Capitol and back to the riverfront.

Photo courtesy of the Appalachia Timing Group