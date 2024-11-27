UPDATE: 10/27 6:50 p.m. — Joshua Collins, 43, the man accused of stabbing and injuring an Ohio elementary school teacher in October, has waived his right to speedy trial.

Collins did so Wednesday morning in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Collins will appear in court again on Jan. 8, 2025.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. — A Huntington man accused of stabbing and injuring an Ohio elementary school teacher has been indicted on 18 counts.

Joshua Collins, 43, was indicted in Lawrence County, Ohio, on felonious assault, attempted murder, breaking and entering, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon, inducing panic and 10 counts of kidnapping. The indictments stem from an incident on October 24 at South Point Elementary School, where Collins allegedly stabbed Principal Bill Christian.

In the incident, Collins allegedly broke the glass to a room in the office where Christian was hiding. Soon after, Collins chased Christian through several parts of the school office and cafeteria as Christian tried to flee. According to investigators, the stabbing came from a disagreement regarding a custody issue that involved Collins.

Christian was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington after being treated on site by a school nurse.

In addition to the indictment, Collins has been charged with breaking and entering, illegal conveyance of a weapon at a school, as well as inducing panic. Collins also faces two misdemeanor charges of telecommunications harassment and menacing by stalking. Collins had allegedly been stalking his ex-wife in the days before the attack.

If convicted on all charges, Collins will face between 153 and a half years to 158 years in prison.

Collins has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.